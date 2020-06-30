Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi Reolinkers, it's finally here – Reolink works with Alexa. Now you can control the Reolink camera with simple voice commands!Wondering how to watch live view on your Alexa-enabled devices? Hook it up with your Reolink cameras (following the detailed guide here) and you can check out what's happening on your doorstep, porch or garden when you are in the living room.Try simple voice commands below:· Alexa, show me the front door.· Alexa, what's on my porch camera?Important Notes:· Alexa supported devices: All Reolink cameras (Reolink Go, Argus, NVR kits, and IP cameras with old hardware IPC_381 excluded)· Currently available in the following countries and regions: America: United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom Asia & Oceania: Japan, India, AustraliaYour Reolink camera model and country are not on the list? No worries. We are working day and night to keep updating the supported devices and countries, and we'll keep updating this thread to let you know the latest progress.Let us know what you think about the Alexa integration by leaving us a comment below.Also, we'd like to learn if you have other brilliant ideas to make Reolink products even better. So what's on your next wish list?
Hi! Brand new RLC-811A in Canada should meet this criteria (hardware says IPC_523) and Alexa knows what I'm talking about and tries to connect but then says "Hrm, the camera isn't responding" on my Echo Show 8.It connects fine to my GHub Max (so the camera is set up right), but stutters something fierce on there, actually toggling play/pause every couple seconds.Halp!
The (very slick) web page clearly shows "Argus" as one of the available cameras, which is not correct. I was a Kickstarter backer of that first battery camera and still have two of them. They are NOT included in this capability.Alas, the exercise is moot unless you have an Echo Show to view the camera feed on. The Alexa App on my phone refuses to play camera video. It would be easier to watch the front door if I could just tell Alexa (or Google) "Play front door cam", rather than open the Reolink app, hit the down arrow 10 times until it finally decides to open the list of cameras, and then... oh, darn. whoever was at the door is gone now.
