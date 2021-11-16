Reolink updates
So I am going to get the RLC-820A POE cams and wire them up to a POE switch > Router > Access via Windows 10 Reolink Client.
All of my Reolink cameras record to an SD card (maximum 256MB) that is housed inside the camera.The RLC-820A supports SD Card storage:https://reolink.com/product/rlc-820a/#specificationsI also have my cameras FTP motion recordings to an FTP server (actually on the same PC as the Reolink Client). I have a Windows batch script that runs once a day and 'cleans up' the FTP server by (a) deleting jpeg files after a few days and deleting mpeg files after two weeks. Here's what my batch file looks like:ECHO Job begins %date% %time%ECHO Remove JPG files older than 3 daysForfiles /p D:\Reolink\FrontDoorCam /s /m *.jpg /d -3 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\HondaCam /s /m *.jpg /d -3 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\PickupCam /s /m *.jpg /d -3 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\ShedCam /s /m *.jpg /d -3 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\SideCam /s /m *.jpg /d -3 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"ECHO Remove MPG files older than 15 daysForfiles /p D:\Reolink\FrontDoorCam /s /d -15 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\HondaCam /s /d -15 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\PickupCam /s /d -15 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\ShedCam /s /d -8 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"Forfiles /p D:\Reolink\SideCam /s /d -15 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"ECHO Remove Empty DirectoriesRobocopy D:\Reolink D:\Reolink /S /MOVEYou could probably do a similar batch file for the Reolink Download folder.I have no idea what happens when cameras are set to "continuous record".
@reolink-fiona I setup the Video Recording Folder size so it overwrites older files but it is not overwriting. Please assist in setting up the correct settings.
@grod777_275772032561320 There is no overwrite. You need to create a batch file to delete old files and use a scheduler to run it at your specific times. Normally the Windows client is not meant to record 24x7. Hereunder a member named Crimp has included his batch file.
