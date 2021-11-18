Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Why do you need the pa*sword to my email account to send snapshots of camera shots? Nobody else needs to log into my email account to leave pictures. Eveidently you actually try to login in to the account too. I keep getting warnings from my email saying somebody is trying to hack in that has my pa*sword.
@our-house_354385982968060 Hi there, we will never use your email to login in. We just use it for receiving the email. If your email is G-mail, you can try to generate an APP pa*sword as the email pa*sword. Hope this article can help.
@reolink-fiona I stil don't understand why you need the pa*sword to my Email account. My RING doorbell doesn't require me to do this. They send emails without the pa*sword. As a matter of fact everybody in the world sends me emails without the pa*sword to my email account. What do you do with this information? What do you use it for? I also don't understand why your cameras broadcast from the IP address to the internet. I have questions about why you need so much information for MY camera. I paid for it. It's mine now. Not yours.
