Originally, all three of my REOlink cameras worked properly and I successfully integrated them into a fully functional system. A few months ago, one of the cameras stopped displaying a picture ("not connected"). I went through all of the instructions repeatedly but the camera would not reconnect to my system. I tried again today but the REOlink app on my phone says "connection failed, click to try again." I'm about to give up. Any suggestions? Thank you.
@sopwith21_321109363912875 Could you please tell me what's your camera model?You can try to reset the camera, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007520053-How-to-Reset-Reolink-Cameras.
I am having the same problem. I have a RLC-410W (4K camera)
@pclevel59_483733656912013 Have you tried to reset your camera? https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003516613-How-to-Reset-Bullet-or-Dome-Cameras
@reolink-fiona resetting the camer never works, it just puts people in an endless setup loop. Is there any other fix, just replying to every comment with reset it again isnt a solution
The same thing is happening to me. My camera is an RLC-410W (4K model).
@kisozkhally_691917172863493 Reolink doesn't offer a 4K 410W camera. You'd better contact support directly and our team reply very soon.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
Try power cycling the camera. Disconnect it from the power source for a few seconds and then plug it back in. Sometimes, a simple reboot can solve the issue Ado Watermelon
