Using v8.5.2 client for Windows, the video frame rate for Live and Playback is low and jerky at 10 FPS (or less). My cameras are 25-30 fps, and I've verified they are smooth playing via the phone app and when downloaded to the PC. They are also smoother using the older v7 Reolink client. Can a faster FPS be implemented in the next v8 version? Perhaps add video hardware acceleration option to accomplish this.Thanks!
@gremlin_146196045529263 We would like to have some information to check.
I am also have this issue with the new Reolink client. Liveview and recordings via the new client are a bit choppy (lower frame rate) vs. viewing on the legacy client.The RLC-422 5MP records at 30 FPS. The legacy client is smooth, but when viewing via the new client it is choppy (below 20 FPS). 8 Channel NVR - H3MB16, (1) RLC-422, (1) B800
@grimed For the choppy issue of the Client, you can submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support. Our tech will have a further check for you.
@reolink-fiona I too am having this same issue, with low Frames Per Second (FPS) but only whilst using the new Desktop App (Currently V8.7.3).The older legacy Desktop App runs my cameras butter smooth at 30fps (what they're set to), as does the App on my iPad and iPhone. My Reolink Cameras are running over a Gigabit network (Cat 6 Ethernet cable).There is no doubt the new App is causing this issue, because as you probably know it's possible to put the camera IP Address into a Chrome browser, and log in. The Camera's image is then displayed perfectly, at 30FPS! But I want to use the App as it's got better features.Unless of course, it could be a Windows are Graphics card setting I'm missing! Has anybody found a fix for this, or perhaps Reolink would be kind enough to come back to this thread an comment on a possible fix.I really don't want to go back to the legacy App, but whilst my PC is on I'm always running my Cameras on my second monitor and it's irritating seeing the poor motion. Incidentally, the recording on the NVR is fine, lovely and smooth on play back so it's literally whilst the App is streaming.I'd be very grateful if somebody could come back to me on this and shed some light.Many thanks - Neil (UK)
The Client still has the issue at 8.8.7 version. The legacy and browser version work buttery. No difference at HW or SW decoding, the issue exists.
@zs-balak_654298840626344 Try to install the 8.10.2 beta from https://bit.ly/41LhWCh
I am on V 8.11.0 and experiencing this. The stream will start out okay and then the frames will begin to lag after some time of the stream up. Restarting the client can resolve for a short period but it is practically unusable.
Has anyone found a solution to this very common problem?
