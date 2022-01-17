Reolink updates
How can I delete all camera recordings by camera all at once from the cloud
@cameron-may_201080395722987 Hello Cameron, the cloud recordings will be overwritten automatically when storage space is full or the video history is over 30 days (60 days for a business plan).You don't have to delete cloud recordings on your own. Also, you are not allowed to do so because these recordings are not recoverable once you have deleted all of them. Hope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz Horrible answer... he did not ask "should I delete all at once" he asked "how do I". I have the same question... how do I delete all at once... I have over 2000 pages of videos and I want them all deleted today... not 30 days from now.
Just don't renew your subscription, it then usually deletes them all, so go buy and insert micro SD cards, which get overwritten, and they're handy for playback on the run with mobile devices. A good model/system but not 100%, so hope the feedback provides a better service.
@reo247_315650692358374 @reolink-lorenzI would normally hate that you bumped a very old thread, but am glad because now I know NEVER to use Reolink's cloud service. If I want any (or all) of my cloud videos deleted NOW, I want them deleted NOW not when Reolink gets around to it.If Reolink is trying to protect customers from "making a mistake" they can instead just have a level (or two) of ARE YOU SURE? ARE YOU REALLY SURE? ARE YOU REALLY REALLY SURE YOU WANT TO DELETE, CUZ WE CAN'T RECOVER THEM FOR YOU!
@myreolink_533265780207845 I suggest you to email support re your request. In my opinion the option to delete all files should be available and as you stated there could be two prompts followed by a disclaimer.
