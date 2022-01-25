Reolink Year in Review 2023
Lumus cameras consistently dropping connection. I have more than one series of reolink cameras and the Lumus cameras are the only ones doing this. They are down almost all the time now. Every once in a while without changing a thing, they suddenly work again for a short period of time and then they're down again for days. I have done every single form of troubleshooting there is and can say with 100% confidence the issue is not on my end. There are only 2 possible explanations at this point. 1. either the issue lies in the Android app and PC client or 2. the issue is that there is something defective with these cameras wifi antenna. However since I owned these cameras for roughly 6 months without a single issue and now all 5 Lumus cameras are all working, or not working, at the same exact time and also considering 2 of those cameras are about 5 miles away at a different location with a different router and network entirely. Tells me with confidence that it is the app and client that are the problem. If this was a wifi antenna issue or even a distance issue or anything like that they would be responding differently at different times. Instead, all 5 cameras are doing the same things at the same time. And also when the cameras are working, they work on the app and client and when they are not working, it is also the same on the app and client. Yet the rest of my reolink cameras that are not Lumus cameras are working fine and never dropping connection at all. This has been going on for weeks now. I would really like to know when this will be addressed. I keep waiting to see an application update of some kind to solve this issue yet nothing is happening. I am very close to giving up on reolink all together at this point given the fact that you have loyal customers like me who are losing their entire outer security for their homes and business and it has gone on for weeks and yet you don't appear to be doing anything about it. I have contacted customer support multiple times and all they seem to want is access to my private security cameras but ignore the fact that I have tried every troubleshooting task that they have asked and also ones they haven't, that would resolve the issue on my end. I've also pointed out all of the clear evidence that disproves any theory that the issue is an individual thing, device malfunction, or a wifi or network issue on my end. This is happening widespread with the Lumus cameras. Not just to me. And even in my own situation, I have proof considering I have 5 different Lumus cameras all connected or disconnected at the same exact time and 2 of those cameras are over 5 miles away at a completely different location with a different wifi router and network. Not to mention I have 8 different models of E1 cameras between the same two locations and they're all working fine with zero connectivity issues. While the Lumus camera connections continue to come and go. This is a very obvious, clear to see issue that is happening somewhere on your end. Not your poor customers that are being put through the ringer for nothing. So when are you going to stop ignoring the obvious widespread issues that are happening with your Lumus camera connections with your app and client? Enough is enough already.
@bjmci828_276079499890895 Hi there, thank you for giving us the detailed troubleshooting process. I will try to contact our support team to figure out this problem for you. Could you please check the email sent to you last Friday? We will listen to your feedback.
100% Feel your pain!! I also have (only one luckily) of the Lumus cameras monitoring my front door, and was constantly dropping in and out which at 1st put down to the WIFI connection. However, I installed a WIFI extender about 2 meters away from the camera and at first I thought improved it. But low and behold started dropping in and out when trying to watch via the iOS app again. Internet (50MB D/L: 15MB U/L), WIFI (camera using the 2.4 Huawei over a mesh system), All networking side has been checked and working fine, But Lumus is still struggling to connect/ keep a solid connection!Another problem I found is if you try and turn the led light or siren mode via the app it will bring these functions on but then quickly loses connection (like the app/camera hangs or something)? then you can't deactivate either the light/siren till the Lumus camera decides to reconnect meaning these functions are pointless!
I have been having similar issues with a set of three 510WA devices as well. I believe it has something with the number of devices. If two are on the network, no problem. If I add a third, it drops. It doesn't seem to matter which device I add third or where it is located, the last to be added eventually drops. I have contacted support, updated drivers, ... No luck.
@pdivi_492401853944051 Which client are you using to communicate with the cameras? Any bandwidth issue?
@pdivi_492401853944051 It would be best that you contact support directly. Our team will get back to you and help you out asap.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
Hello Reolink support and everyone interested,This happaned to me yesterday 16 March 2024).All the Reolink Lumus camertas cannot be accessed by the Reolink App.Tried many things and eventually figured out possibly to be lost packets or filtered packets (or even the bit patterns) caused by updating the firmware of TPLink Deco X55 setup as access points. Tried turning off the fast roaming and beam forming for the X55 and even wifi Security (WPA2, WPA etc) and same issue.From the client list in the TPLINK Deco app, all the Reolink Lumuses ARE connected.The issue even disguised as Reolink having issue accessing the microSD cards but this is NOT the issue but it is a symptom.What I did is to temporarily setup another access point in the middle of the house using OTHER brand APs like AIRLink, DLink or EnGenius and this has now temporarily solved all the connection issues with the Reolink Lumus cameras.It was a big mess trying to change the WiFi setting of all the Reolink Lumus to another WiFi SSD. I had to turn off all the TPLINK Deco WiFi SSIDs and setup a temporary AP with the same SSID and then access the cameras and change their WiFi to connect to a different SSIDs. At least, I did not have to touch the cameras (change their orientation, reset and reconfigure from scratch to change the WiFi config, adjust them back to their orientation).Another interesting data point: The Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi and the Reolink Fisheye (FE-W) DO NOT have issues at all and they both still working fine after the TPLINK Deco X55 firmware upgrade.In Summary:1a.) after upgrading the firmware of all the TPLINK Deco X55 units toFirmware Version: 1.2.0 Build 20231229 Rel. 43148,ONLY the Reolink Lumus cameras will have this issue.All other IoT devices like locks, wall switches, smart plugs, garage door openers have no issue whatsoever.Also, the Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi and Reolink Fisheye (FE-W) continue to work properly.1b.) The same issue happens to the Reolink Lumus when the TPLINK Deco X20 units are upgraded toFirmware Version 1.5.3 Build 20231227 Rwl. 62097.2.) Change the WiFi config of the Reolink Lumus to connect to the SSID of other brand access point.3.) Until both companies (Reolink and TPLINK) sort this out, cannot connect Reolink Lumus to the TPLINK Deco.OR,DO NOT upgrade your TPLINK X55 Deco to Firmware Version: 1.2.0 Build 20231229 Rel. 43148DO NOT upgrade your TPLINK X20 Deco to Firmware Version 1.5.3 Build 20231227 Rwl. 62097Thanks.Gan
@gan_719632026226894 By the way, for Reolink Lumus camera System Info:Build No. build 21052800Hardware Ver. IPC_325C7Config Ver. v2.0.0.0Firmware Ver. v2.0.0.705_21052800Detail IPC_32516MS15W1P2110000000100The TPLINK Deco X55 update release notes:source: www_tp-link_com/us/support/download/deco-x55/v1.26/#FirmwarePublished Date: 2024-02-26 Language: Multi-language File Size: 35.41 MB New Features/Enhancements: 1. Added Camera Security feature. 2. Added Wi-Fi Access Control feature to support block list and allow list. 3. Advanced Parental Control subscription added APP block feature, which supports 2000+ applications. 4. Added Portal authentication for Guest Network. 5. Added detection of Ethernet backhaul link speed. 6. Added the support for Matter protocol. 7. Add the module of Eco Mode, Wi-Fi Schedule and Auto Update. 8. Optimize the collaboration with Tapo.Bug Fixes: 1. Fix some bugs related to roaming when working with some Intel network cards. 2. Fix the potential security vulnerability and its related problem. 3. Fix some bugs of potential problems related to algorithm.Note: This firmware can not be degraded to the previous version.
