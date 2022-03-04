Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Is it possible to enable the "talk" feature per camera or NVR without giving administrative access to that specific standard user account? I would like to give standard users the ability to use the talk feature, while denying access to other administrative actions.
@schonuf Hi there, thank you for the suggestion. We will forward it to our team and see if it is possible to enable the talk feature for standard users with future updates.Also, you may add some admins with limited administrative actions to use the talk feature. You may click here to learn more about the differences between the default admin and admins with limited actions, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000793086-Introduction-for-User-Account-Types-of-Reolink-CamerasHope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz This needs to be a priority, I just got the 2 of the doorbell cameras, added my wife and notices that admin is needed for talk. A video doorbell where the user cannot talk to someone at the door is a little useless.A better option that has already been suggested would be to initiate a SIP call like almost all other video doorbells do in order to make the interaction a lot more seamless.
Hi Reolink, could you create an user profile, which allows a normal user (non-admin) to talk. This should be high priority!!!!
@user_723824365998236_723824365998236 Thank you for the suggestion. We will consider and see if we can make this happen with a future update.
I've just stumbled across this after finding our that my non-admin user that I created cannot use the tap to talk on our new Reolink PoE Doorbell. Why do you need admin level of permissions to use one of the basic functions of the doorbell - I don't understand the reasoning for this. Surely permissions to use the Tap to Talk function of the doorbell should bd included with a regular 'user' level account??
@user_679396783857823_679396783857823 Agreed. Submit your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/
I just purchased a ReoLink PoE Video Doorbell, and it requires an administrator account in order to talk to the person at the door. Why?Why do I have to give everyone in my house full administrative access to the doorbell to talk to a person at the door?It also disappoints that I can't change and even remove the default "admin" account. Most appliances let you do that as a security feature to deter things from brute-forcing the password on the default admin account.Not only would it be nice if a non-admin account could use the microphone and remove the default admin account when there is another admin account, but it would also be nice to be able to auth unprivileged users to LDAP or RADIUS so that I don't have to install accounts for every person in my house on each ReoLink device.Thanks.
