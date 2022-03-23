Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi there,just received my NVR and cameras in the post and have been setting them and so the cameras and quality look great for the price.I do have a simple question though, I’m using a wall mounted iPad to display live stream of the cameras and I can’t seem to see a setting to switch from portrait layout to landscape. Does it exist ?cheersphil
@philandcas_514170839281877 You can click this icon to change it to landscape mode.
@reolink-fiona I still don't understand why in the landscape mode I don't see any of the b**tons on the bottom of the portrait screen (Talk, Clip, Playback)? If I have a walled mounted display the talk b**ton is crucial when I use the app for my doorbell.
Thanks Fiona,it only appears to work for each stream when displayed in single mode.can you view 4 streams in landscape mode at one time? Or just one?phil
@philandcas_514170839281877 Yes, you can view 4 cameras once in landscape mode. To do that, you can double-click the live view screen first and then click the landscape icon.
@reolink-fiona How do you go back? Once it is landscape I can't go back I have to force close the app.
Talk B**ton is not showing…Need a*sistance please… just purchased a new Reolink camera 833A for the front door installed it. Have turn on the audio and I can hear sounds from camera but unable talk two ways because the Talk B**ton is not showing on the iPhone Reolink App.
@altcreative_378576464031892 Submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/. I don't use the IOS.
