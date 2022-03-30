Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
It would be nice if there is an option to scroll trough the playback video and see what happens. Now, especially with long video's, i have to watch the whole video to see it.
@faasio82_480971996033257 Thank you for your feedback. This feature will be limited by our software framework. But we are trying to have a good solution to solve this problem. When there is any news, I will let you know.
@reolink-fiona : Any solution close to this will be appreciated!
Yes, this is my biggest gripe with this video setup. It is very inconvenient (sometimes frustrating) trying to find something on video. If I could scroll through playback (viewing at the same time) it would make things much much easier. My son has Unifi which has a much better playback scrolling interface.
@ac130eng_604936342302775 If it is a lengthy video it is really frustrating. They need to improve the playback. I have seen the TAPO playback and would say one could easily navigate in the playback movie and would load faster too. Hope that we shall see improvements in this field.
It is now almost July of 2023 and I have the same issue. The information is there, but who has hours and hours to try to find it?Since it has been 15 months since this issue was brought up I was hoping Reolink would have a solution implemented but it doesn't appear that they have. Sad!
@Reolink-Fiona Any update on this?? This feature is super important. Thanks.
@reo_755227363279092 Submit your request to Reolink support. The more requests they have the higher the probability of implementing it.
