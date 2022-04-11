Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I purchased a couple of these cameras to work with my QNAP. Now I see that I was mistaken. It doesn't look like there is any IP support for these cameras, not even with the RLN8-410. Is support expected in the future? Thanks
@chrisesi_391603332976805 Now it doesn't support. But the Argus 3 pro will support FTP in the future. It is on schedule. Stay tuned!
@reolink-fiona Thanks!
Did you check this article?https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004123353-How-to-Add-Reolink-Cameras-to-QNAP?gclid=CjwKCAjwo8-SBhAlEiwAopc9W5L2llfaZdrbEgMldxEzh87vIw7BX8M1ZnDWLSxwgJn04Q8prRw6ehoCd9MQAvD_BwE
@crimp-on_62210811129 Yes This is where I saw this:Note: Accessing through 3-party software is currently not available for Reolink battery-powered cameras for saving battery life.So it sounds like they may introduce support at some time Thanks !
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!