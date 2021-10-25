Reolink updates
I have 4 Reolink cameras (various models) and On Sunday 24th October all cameras set their clocks back 1 hour which is one week earlier than they should haveInformation published by Reolink says that you can click on "Sychronise with phone time" but this doesn't work. Perhaps this is why the majority of people who viewed that information clicked "not helpful" You can set a specific date for the clock to change but why would you do that? The dates are different every year. Why do the cameras not pick up the time from my router like all other devices?Looks like I will have to wait for a week for the clocks to be back in line. It all seems just a touch amateurish
This did not happen with my Reolink Argus (gen 1), RLC-410, RLC-420, or RLC-510WS cameras. They all have the correct time (still Daylight Saving Time in the US). Will be interested to see what happens on Nov 7.
Hi all, our team has found the issue. It is the problem of the DST. If there is one hour behind on the time, for the Android APP, you can download this APP version to sync with your time again. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bkUdN0oEsu1UnDtvDCxViAJHn2Q8O42d/view?usp=sharingWelcome any feedback from you if you have installed the APP.
Thanks Cynthia. However, Google drive said the file was too big to check for security issues and my tablet settings currently don't allow for installing applications from that source. With an abundance of caution I will instead wait for the weekend when presumably the time setting will be in line with the end of DST. Presumably you will be updating the app to correct the DST problem along with the ability to re-sychronise the clocks
We will fix the issue in the next official APP. Thank you for your understanding.
@cynthia_124785627824270 The problem is still there in 2024, so any fix you applied didn't fix the issue.
