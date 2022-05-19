Reolink updates
Hi Reolink, The ability to have the camera record on Motion of Human and Vehicle which Reolink Camera currently have. In addition to that, Have virtual boundary or area where the user can be email or notified when someone crosses that virtual boundary. I am aware that Dahau currently have that feature(Goggle Trip Wire Dahau).If a newer firmware release is able to do this, This would be a game changer for Reolink cameras as it will help Reolink Camera users to only look at the footage based on the notification instead of trolling through hours of motion detection footage. I know narrowing the motion recording area can achieve this but It is saving on storage space when Motion Recording the entire area instead of continuous recording. Thanks Let me know if others think this would be useful
@rdesa380_467239312806139 Thank you for this good idea. I will tell this to our product team to evaluate.
@reolink-fiona Has there been any development regarding intruder or trip line alert . I am interested in buying more camera but since Reolink does not have this feature but Dahau has it, If this feature is expected to be introduced. Please let me know. Thanks Richo
A fascinating concept. Can you please explain how this is different than
I am having difficulty visualizing how this "works". i.e. if a person walks all over on one side of the line, or on the other side of the line, we don't care.But, if they "cross the line", that is important???
@crimp-on_62210811129 Hey Crimp, How I have got it setup on my dahau camera is that I have a motion detected for larger perimeter and Trip line for inner perimeter. It is really useful when say a postal person or car drive up in your driveway. You can trigger an email notification for the inner perimeter only. I could do continuous recording for larger perimeter and motion detection for inner perimeter. It uses up lots of space on hard disk. What I found with the motion detection on wider perimeter was continuously triggering a notification for motion for car and person passing. On the image below, I trigger the alarm when someone or something comes inside the blue line.Intrusion/Trip Line is used to detect areas can’t be casually entered, exited or crossed in the monitoring scenario, it will trigger device alarm if the target object touches the detection line.
@crimp-on_62210811129 Copied from sescostore on how-to-set-up-the-dahua-ivs-tripwire/The smart tripwire will trigger an alarm when the target passes through the warning line according to the pre-set movement direction. It takes some time from when the target appears to the target is confirmed, so it needs to leave some space when setting a warning line.Let’s start by explaining what Tripwire is. The IVS Tripwire is a algorithm base function that detects if there is any object crossing the warning line, it can support different direction selection, such as A to B, B to A and bidirectional and it can activate record, snapshot and alarm alerts.
