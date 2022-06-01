Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I find my camera always pointing at the wrong direction after a day or two because it looses track of where the guard point is (auto-tracking causes it to move frequently). Therefore having the camera re-calibrate itself daily at a set time would fix the strafing/sliding issue. As of now i manually re-calibrate the camera every now and then, an auto recalibration would give me some rest of mind
@ali-al-marhoun_507376328118415 Have you upgraded your RLC-823A firmware to the latest version v3.1.0.956_22041511?You can download it here, https://reolink.com/download-center/. I hope it can solve the guard point issue. If you still have issue, you can submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@reolink-fiona I’m experiencing the same issue on my Altas PT Ultra which is already on the latest version. What should I do?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!