Hi Reolink Community,One feature that I think would be great, and would allow Reolink to really integrate with existing home automation setups, would be the feature to send a configurable HTTP POST on a motion detection event. This will allow the Reolink camera to hook into popular Home Automation tools like IFTTT and Home Assistant.e.g: Webhooks on IFTTT: https://ifttt.com/maker_webhookse.g: Home Assistant REST API: https://home-assistant.io/developers/rest_api/Thoughts?
Hi Brendan,I am too would really love to see REOLINK will consider this.
Looks like other IP camera makers have integrated with IFTTT -- would be good if Reolink did as well.
Hi, thanks for your support on Reolink! Yes, we confirmed that we have the plan and the R&D are working on it. But it takes time and we don't have any ETA on that. Have a nice day!
@carl_31331526639 any update on thos feature? Is it available yet?
@uprinz99_634014313857613 Im interested too. Any update please . This facture will be really usefull for smart home . Thank you
I too am interested in this feature. Update?
I also think this feature is very important. For me it might even be a purchase-decisive function. Is there any new information?
@david-g_50643102680 @user_708144900386952_708144900386952 We have released beta firmware versions with webhook support for non-battery PoE/WiFi cameras. If you want to try it out, contact support team and our team will get back to you very soon.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@reolink-lorenz I will switch some lights by events from cameras over http post!Where can I find the beta firmware?And how can I get the http post? Do you have a sample how I request or how do I listen for this http post?
