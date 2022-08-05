Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi,I use the Argus Eco, but I think it concerns users of all cameras taking timelaps images, saving them on the sd-card and using the app for downloading: I noticed that it's only possible to download the timelapse images only one by one, but not to download the (sometimes 100s or 1000s of) images all at once with the app, which renders this cumbersome. I read that downloading multiple images at once might work with the client (does it?) but: I can't use the client (working on linux) and also not the browser since in the woods where the camera is placed there is only my mobile's hotspot working and I cannot get the browser access going (tried some time, entering the IP, etc. as in the documentation on https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003452893-Local-access-by-the-web-browser (it just says the page was not found) ... My wish and request: Are you planning to make the timelapse gallery more filebrowserish and allow for downloading all images of a timelaps gallery at once? I'd really appreciate that.Best,GPS: I just tried the Client on Windows and it does seem to allow downloading multiple files, but: I did not find a "Select All" Button (and no STRG+A functionality)... so n files need n clicks... (in my case 1000+). So I'd also add a "Select All"-Button in all clients/apps to the wishlist here...
@user_593766564306972_593766564306972 In order to optimize the performance, the picture will be able to download after it loads. To improve the user experience, I have passed your wish to the Client team to evaluate if it can have a better solution.
@reolink-fiona I also have the same request. Just a button to "select all" would save thousands of manual clicks. Thank you.
I use the Argus Eco and the 510A PoE cams and it is an issue for me as well. If I try to create a timelapse with it outputted in video, the video almost always ends up corrupt. It will start to download and fail or download but is unplayable. The solution is to output it into images and then download the images and compile it into a video ourselves. Unfortunately, that means potentially 10s of thousands of clicks to select all the images taken over said period of time. Ideally there should be a select all images or zip all images to download them all with a few clicks.What I would like to be able to do is also treat the SD card as a network attached drive, that way the files can be browsed through windows explorer. That right there would be the solution to so many little things. I mean that can be too hard. My DSLR can be done that way, albeit through a USB. I can't imagine it would be that difficult. A firmware update and blam...
I have also th e same problem : video almost always ends up corrupt. This happens when the size of the video exceeds 2 GB.It would be nice to correct this problem.
Why has this still not been resolved?? It is hopeless having to select thousands of images one by one to download.Come on reolink, making a "select all" cannot be that hard!The cameras are remote and not possible to access them to access memory card. What is the point with a networked camera if we cannot access files and download them without being there physically?COME ON NOW!! It is 2023, soon 2024!! This feature has been requested for years now!!!
@ocsalomonsen_484527384805600 It's available on client when you select download.
@joseph_1979 I came across this thread looking for solving this exact problem. Unfortunately image you enclosed is not showing and I am unable to find the "Select All" button in Windows client app, even though you have stated it's available. Could you please point me in right direction? Thank you.
