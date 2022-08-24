Reolink updates
Hi! There is a way to connect an external siren/alarm, with an sound amplifier by example trought the audio out connector that can be triggered by a detection on any of the NVR's cameras?
@user_597890341269587_597890341269587 You can connect a speaker via the audio-out port on the NVR.
@reolink-fiona i did! But I dont know how to configure to make it sound as an alarm.Can you help me?
