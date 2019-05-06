Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi Reolink team!I have 4x Argus 2 cameras, and i like them, but.. there is one thing which could be a huge plus for this category of your cameras. It will be great if Argus 2 camera would have option to switch from PIR detection mode to Pixel Motion Detection.Yes, i know that that will drain battery fast, as it will need to be on all the time, but if my Argus 2 is connected to power adapter all the time - it will work.I think there is a lot of customers like me with Argus 2 connected to power adapter.The main reason why i am asking and suggesting you to add such option is because Argus 2(with only PIR) is not suitable to use (behind the gla*s or in longer than 10m distances).What do you think? Is it doable in future? Any chances?Thanks a lot for already great product!
@m-lapkovskis_133073381171361 This would drain the battery within a few hours and the charging current is not adequate to keep it functioning 24x7. It takes time to charge the battery. Pixel changes detection is normally available on dc powered or POE cams. But you may email Reolink Support and propose your suggestion.
The battery-powered camera is a kind of wireless camera. Connected to the power adapter all the time isn't a regular way to use this camera, so we do not suggest you use this camera in that way. Besides, the PIR sensor will not work through the window gla*s. So it's difficult to detect an intruder beyond the gla*s. Sorry that the detection mode will not be changed temporarily，we will notify you if there is an update. If you are interested in pixel motion detection, you can consider other models of camera. Click to learn more details about other models of camera.Thank you for choosing Reolink.If you have other problems during operation, please send an email to support@reolink.com for further a*sistance.
@carl_31331526639 can you please state specifically which exterior cameras have pixel motion detection instead of PIR?
I want this too.. Arlo battery powered cameras have the ability to do different things depending on if it's plugged in or not. A lot of my cameras are either always plugged in or on solar power hence battery draining is not an issue. And as per a review I saw on you tube, the camera does not properly detect PIR motion at 30ft, a situation I encountered. So on that plugged in camera i'd like to change it to pixel
Carl is being too nice. There is zero chance that the Arlo camera firmware will be reworked from PIR to pixel motion detection. And, yes, PIR does not work through gla*s.I, also, have Arlo cameras that are USB powered and thus have no need for the battery saving parameters. I wish we could override them.
