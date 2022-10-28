Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a RLC-511WA with Hardware No. IPC_523128M5MP and firmware v3.1.0.956_22041509. I set up a small detection zone by masking off most of the rectangle except for a small bottom left corner area for testing purpose. I have rebooted the camera just in case it makes a difference and re-verified that the masked off areas is still configured.However, motion is still detected in the masked off area. Why is this?
@user_623346741346376_623346741346376 I have this model in my setup with detection zone. I have never had any trigger coming from this zone. Which detections have you set? Recall that there are other settings to configure, namely, object size and alarm delay.
@user_623346741346376_623346741346376 I'm seeing this too. As a test, I masked off the camera's entire view using the "paint all" [censored]on in the app, and yet it still notifies of person detection in the masked off area.I'm using RLN8-410 and firmware version 3.2.0.212_22111847.
Can you attach a picture of the Detection Zone showing the mask area?
@crimp-on_62210811129 Thank you for your reply.Please see attached. The other config parameters, like object size have default values. I don't expect alerts from motion in the grey area, but there are.
@user_623346741346376_623346741346376 Thanks for posting the detection zone. This leads me to wonder whether the traditional "motion detection" mechanism is independent of the "object detection" mechanism.I FTP motion files to a PC and use VLC Media Player to watch them. VLC has an option to highlight the pixels that are showing motion. (under Tools, Video Effects, Motion Detect)It would be interesting to know whether VLC detects any "motion" in that specific area when the camera has decided to record something. Or, does VLC show "motion" taking place in the area that has been blocked off?I think we are in agreement that when the user has blocked off portions of the picture, then "motion" (of any type: auto, person, pet, picture change) should be detected only in the designated area.
I'm seeing the same issue with motion zones picking up motion from outside the "active zone" from day 1 of installation. I've submitted multiple tickets, providing all requested information and heard nada back. The workaround has been deselect "motion" on notifications, with only people, pets, vehicles enabled. Still really annoying to have to filter all the motion events when having to playback footage.
masked all and save use the eraser to clear the area where you want detection and save
