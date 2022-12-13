Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: Welcome message keeps repeating after hard reset on E1 ProI purchased 3 brand new battery wifi cameras: two Argus 3 Pro, and one Duo 2. All 3 cameras are unable to be setup due to this repeating welcome message.The cameras power on and repeat a welcome message in multiple languages in a permanent loop. They never move into the second step of trying to scan the QR code on the phone screen, they do not make a chime noise, and the cameras will not stop repeating the welcome message.I've tried submitting a support request, nobody has replied. I can't believe this is the experience after spending hundreds of dollars on this equipment.
@felurian_639784271986812 May l know the voice prompt you heard is "Welcome to Reolink, please install Reolink app and scan the QR code on the camera" in multilingual versions? or "please run Reolink app, add the camera and set it up"?After you hear the welcome voice prompt, please tap the icon in the top right corner as the picture indicates to start the initial setup if you use Reolink APP to initially set up these cameras.This article will show you how to process next steps: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007948173-How-to-Initially-Set-up-Reolink-Battery-powered-WiFi-Cameras-via-Reolink-App
Same issue here. What’s weird is they *used* to work, but one ran down its battery and when I started it up, for some reason I hit the reset button. Now it just endlessly repeats “welcome to Reolink” in ten languages. I can hit the plus to add it, scan the QR core or input the UID directly, and either way it just endlessly welcomes. I tried resetting the other one which was working earlier today, and now it’s a brick, too. The initial setup two years ago was incredibly smooth and painless, but I think that either the app no longer supports the older devices or the hard reset puts them in an unrecoverable state.
any solution ? I have same problem
Same issue here. The camera loops the Welcome message. I'm guessing these are defective out of the box and with no customer service phone, just a message board with no real help (just a copy/paste' of the instructions), not an answer to the problem, best option is not to buy this or return if you did.. Assumed these were good cameras/good company, one out of two would be ok i guess but not working from the start and no one to talk to...
Did anyone solve this, brand new reolink Argus 3 pro, and just repeats the welcome message, tried resetting, tried charging, tried using the app, nothing will break the loop, thanks.
Solved, went through the app, the camera kept on repeating the message, then faced the camera to the phone when prompted, to scan the qr code on the phone, and it registered. Not sure if it worked this way, or when I rebooted the camera, and on reboot faced the qr code on the phone via the app, to the camera. Cheers..
@user_742592414077069_742592414077069 Of course you need to face the camera to the scanned QR code on the smartphone to register. This is part of the procedure.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!