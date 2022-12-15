Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Two Wi-Fi Doorbells. Finally got the Visitor push notification working. What a PITA to get working!!! Now I realize that the audio volume at the Doorbell is so low that you almost need to bend over and press your ear to the Doorbell. Really!!! and with no way to increase that mousey volume level?? I can get over the fact that the push notification for VISITOR can not change the notification sound from the normal camera push notification (maybe).I can get over the inability to trigger the old school doorbell chimes (let's get real Reolink, everybody has them. Make them work with your Doorbell (maybe). But the whisper volume level for SIREN and Push to Talk is laughable, and not being able to increase the volume at the Doorbell, that's a non-starter.
Do you use a Samsung smartphone?The android app has a major problem on Samsung smartphones. On Samsung smartphones it uses the microphone at the bottom (used to speak when holding the phone to the ear) and not the microphone at the top of the smartphone (used when talking in “speaker mode”).If you contact Reolink they will send you a newer version of the app which helps a bit with the problem because you can set the audio volume of the built-in speaker.Would still be far better if it uses the right microphone because I still have to hold my mouth at 1 cm distance from the smartphone so I can’t really watch the screen and talk at the same time.So please do insist that they use the right microphone when you contact Reolink.
yea, having the same issue with a Galaxy S9+. I can hear everything on the phone just fine. Audio from the phone to the doorbell is whisper quiet. The pre-recorded messages play just fine and are loud and clear. Also, not sure if it's a microphone problem or not. It doesn't matter how I position the phone or even scream at it. It's quiet on the doorbell side.
@ks This has been solved in the new Android client 4.35.0.7 by adding the volume control. This shall be shortly available in google play.
@quizzical have reported it and had a brief discussion with support, they've pa*sed my issue on and its still active. I've tried an old tablet (Leonovo from 2017) which works fine for volume at the doorbell, but is a bit underpowered nowadays to use for chat for it (and the battery doesn't last long enough to leave it where we would use it more). My Samsung Galaxy (S8+, so a bit older) is too quiet, just about audible when right up close to the doorbell on maximum app volume. My wife's S10 also is just as quiet. I saw someone say an S21 was fine. So maybe it's not ALL Samsung's. But more than just the odd one. And not just older Android devices (cos the Lenovo is fine). Maybe it is the thing someone suggested about using the wrong microphone - I did try it with a bluetooth headset connected but same result (maybe worse, so am not sure it uses the headset, maybe it was still using the normal phone mic, but could be persuaded that was me doing it badly if someone else sees it helping).
