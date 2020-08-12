Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
A week or so ago, I was using a couple of Reolink 5mp camera's with just SD cards installed.I did not have a NVR.It was lovely to see, in the Reolink app on my Android phone, the small thumbnail icons for playing back the alerts, had tiny images showing you what caused the alert. A car, A person, or something.Now having upgraded to a full system with NVR and the 4K Camera's you do not get these small thumbnail images anymore. Just a black tile with a white shape. So you need to actually play the alert footage to see it.Can this feature be added please, as it seems I've got a better system, but I lost this feature in the process.In Summary. Actual thumbnail images for the alert playback icons.
Thank you for your suggestions. I'll forward the request to our R&D team and see if there is any possibility that we can make it in the future.
Thank you.It's little things like this, that make the actual real life experience of using an app/product so much better.Seeing little thumbnail images of a tiny screenshot of the item that caused the trigger.Car, person, cat! means you can see instantly if you need to view the footage or not.Again thank you.
@snaffs_236818799935657 Hi,any news in this topic?I am using Home Hub, bit it seems the same like on NVR. I am disappointed.Regards,Jogie
