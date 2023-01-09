Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is it possible, via a poe switch or poe injector, to power my E1 Outdoor camera and transfer data via the LAN cable. If possible a detailed description of how it is done would be appreciatedThanks
@seaisland215_530551422046397 This might work. Check with Reolink support. I can't post the Amazon web link here so I am posting the picture.
I fear you will be disappointed. The E1 Outdoor specs are clear. Power is 12vDC, which is not the same as Power over Ethernet (PoE), which is more than 44V. The Ethernet jack is intended for initial setup (a common feature of Reolink cameras) and is not a PoE jack.
@crimp-on_62210811129 Sorry having to correct your statement, these POE splitters split the 44-57V Signal from POE to 12V DC, at least that what is stated on Amazon. So it SHOULD work actually.
@kristof He is correct. He didn't mention the POE injector but simply explained that the power provided from POE NVR or POE switch ( 48V dc which is primarily used in Telco equipment) is not compatible with the 12V dc power required by the E1 OD. However, as stated, there exists a POE injector/splitter which steps down the voltage to 12Vdc and provides a distinct rj45 plug for data signals. I think that despite that this is a WIFI cam and the LAN is used during initial setup, the Lan port can be used to transmit data. I cannot verify this as my E1 OD is installed 9m above the ground and need a high ladder to take it down.
Thanks for your help. I thought I read somewhere it could be done. I do use the lan jack to carry the data to the NVR via the router. And supply power via the power cable and plug in adapter. I could hide the LAN cable but not the power cable.
I could hide the LAN cable but not the power cable. so you can not hide the LAN cable but can the power cable.
Thanks jedi2020 and kpb for ypur help. I am going to give the splittera try. Will reply and let you know if it works.Thanks
@seaisland215_530551422046397 Ok the splitters arrived yesterday and they worked perfectly. Just be advised that there are 2 versions.A 5v and a 12v. Various cameras require different voltages.ThanksScott
@seaisland215_530551422046397 Correct and one should check the wattage of cam and the interface type at the poe side before ordering.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!