Please REOLINK make an Apple TV app like the iPhone and iPad app. Yours is hands down the best.
@captwinston_651622723514484 Agree, Reolink needs to update and include in the apple Tv app and also in the future also may include in homekit
Thank you for your suggestions. I'll forward the request to our R&D team and see if there is any possibility that we can make it in the future.
@reolink-fiona Correct. It is essential to have the app for AppleTV as well. Also having the MacOs and iOS app already, it is very easy to convert and compile it for tvOS as well. However, it has now been more than a year since this post. It is time to develop the app for AppleTV!
Agreed! It’s 2023…we’ve all been waiting years
@dak004_343814564208808 I love everything about the Reolink brand but come on no Apple TV app? It would be such a game changer and legitimize the brand. I wonder why this has never happened?
it is true that these changes are needed, 2023 then everything needs to be improved to be as convenient to use as possible.
True we need this app in Apple TV all your are good designed and efficient so just add the Apple TV version Thanks
