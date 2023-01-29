Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I just bought a POE doorbell last month and in the process of testing/identifying what I'd need to work in my ecosystem. Great doorbell by the way. Generally, I think the market needs more POE doorbells. Personally, I'd love to see Reolink take this market dominated by Nest and Ring....The way I see it is there are some small tweaks that could be made in the way of missing software/firmware architecture...Im working through the missing architecture. Doorbell presses...check....motion detection...great!...video feed through RTSP...works nicely (Could be a little faster, but acceptable). Only thing thats missing is 2-way audio in order to make it seemless in my eco-system. Rather than bug Reolink for that capability made me ask the question....Is Reolink looking to provide matter support at anytime in the future? That would make my life (and I'm sure many others) alot easier. I'm confident you guys can accomplish this. Lets do this!
Our engineering is reviewing the feasibility of implementing this idea. Thank you sincerely for sharing your thoughts
Thank you @reolink-fiona! This would be amazing!
@user_629911810629744_629911810629744 Matter is here and together with Thread they should make smart home connectivity a lot easier. But it is still not yet there on camera since version one lacks functionalities. But it will come.
this would be awesome!
@vartaxe To find the most accurate and up-to-date information, I recommend checking Reolink's official website, product announcements, release notes, or reaching out to Reolink's customer support directly. They would be the most reliable source for information regarding their plans for Matter support and any firmware or software updates that may include new features.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!