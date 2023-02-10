Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Review Trackmix LTE Plus So I have been lucky enough to test out the new Reolink Trackmix LTE Plus camera. Photos and links to some clips are below. I have been provided with a test unit with no financial benefit other than writing a review of how I have found it. Build Quality:This set appears to be made very well. Everything went together without any issues. The solar panel and bracket are made to a high standard and all arrive packaged very well. The solar panel mounting bracket and arm are very heavy duty, possibly an overkill but doesn’t impede operation at all. You will need a solid mounting point for this setup as it does weigh a decent amount (package was around 15kg total).The movement of the PTZ works well as does the motion detection. Camera was used in an area with excellent 4g signal and there was a slight delay in movement from client. I found that setting a few way points was a better option and was smoother than trying to manually move the camera.Recording: recording quality is at a level that I would expect for a camera like this. Certainly not movie quality, but it is designed for operation where normal wifi connection is not available. The zoom works well, even at night. Ive used the camera where there is a long distance to cover and I have no issues. The dual lenses worked well and is fantastic to be able to zoom in a fairly long distance.Battery:So far we have not had any issues with battery levels dropping. The panel keeps the battery at 100% all day and have only had it down into mid 90% during the night time. Time will tell with a week or 2 of constant cloud and rain, but I still don’t think will have any issues. Conclusion:So far this is the best 4g battery camera I have used. I don’t see any issues with battery and build quality exceeded what I would have expected for this type of camera. The included tool kit was also a nice touch. Only complaint is the sheer size, which really is not an issue and hoping that there is future software updates to improve some of the response to moving the camera, other than that I do highly recommend.
@big_ted Do you think that the panel frame is galvanised? If not it will get rusted especially where there is the welding.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Will have a proper look over it before its setup and check. I do certainly hope it is otherwise will be rusted in no time where I live.quality is good at a glance though.
Sample image of the vision from each of the lenses
@big_ted Summer time...so you must be in Ozzie. Would you be able to leave the spotlight on for a few hours to see if the solar panel provides adequate power? And place it in an area where there are activities.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Yes certainly are.Will be doing some battery tests and will post the results
Your posts are very detailed and meticulous, hope that next time you will have more good articles to share with readers.among us
@user_659834888663155_659834888663155 Main Post has been updated, Gradually adding more videos
Would you know if the zoom function is working on your TrackMix?
@marcelsg_591396591784523 Yes the zoom works well
Strange, why doesn't the zoom feature appear on mine as you can see in the image below… I've already updated the app for IOS and all the new firmware, both for the camera and the NVR, and so far nothing.
Hey mate, thanks for the review. Was wondering, if you have wifi connection and do not want to use the 4g does this camera support it?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!