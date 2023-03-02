Reolink Year in Review 2023
Today I become unable to locally access my NVR via LAN and when I turned HTTPS on in server settings I was able to access the NVR again, however I am being presented with a "Invalid certificate" warning. Does anyone have any insight to what this is about?
@bradleythomasthornton_579789494964573 When you changed the server to HTTPS, it’s telling the browser to connect via a different port (443 – HTTPS), whereas normally, you connect via (80 – HTTP). Without an SSL Certificate (exchanged during handshake), the server would refuse the connection. So, in short words, HTTPS is simply not possible without a certificate which encrypts the communication between the NVR and the browser. So previously you were connecting to NVR using HTTP and all of a sudden you were not able. And when you enabled HTTPS then you were able to access. I think when you use HTTPS there was a redirect 301 and connected to HTTP and you got that message.
Modern web browsers complain about any SSL certificate that is not properly "signed" by a recognized certificate authority. Companies who enable https (encrypted) web browsing often include an SSL certificate that is "self-signed", and web browsers throw a fit. (maybe not the correct technical term).Just ignore the warning and proceed to the NVR web site. The next time, that web browser should remember and not show the warning.
