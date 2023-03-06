Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just installed a doorbell cam at my neighbors. He bought on my advise. Mine has been working fine. His, communications back and forth between door and iPhone app has at least a 3 second delay which makes it unusable. It's on a local 5 Ghz wifi network it's not going to the cloud at all. Maybe in the future he will use the 1 free cloud hookup for it but right now I have done nothing to connect to the cloud. Motion and door ring are not delayed. Like mine he is recording to a 128GB SD card. As far as I can tell all the setting are the same on his and mine. I do not have the delay, it works as expected. Any suggestion as to what might be happening here?
@colovin_541922116624611 Most probably it is a WIFI issue. Would you be able to ask him to change to 2.4G and check it out? There are android WIFI analyzer which you can install on the smartphone and check the WIFI strength at the location of the camera. Do you think he will allow you to add his camera to your smartphone and check it out yourself? This shall verify that there is no issue on his smartphone.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 I was thinking maybe for some reason he had his phone on cellular instead of WiFi. No such luck. I put it on my phone with the same result. WiFi setup routine wouldn't let you deselect 5 Ghz and his networks weren't labeled with the band. After much screwing around I was forced to delete the device and do a complete reinstall. That seemed to do the trick because the delay is now within tolerable limits. I suspect I'm on a different Wifi band from the first but don't know for sure. What is for sure is that it is now working. Thank you for your suggestions.
