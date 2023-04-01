Reolink updates
We have a bunch of outdoor PTZ's and it would be nice to be able to have at least two different Monitor Points for different time of day, in our instance, for daytime and night monitoring. Maybe a Monitor Point Schedule capability for different Monitor Points as I'm sure people have areas that require different attention at various times of the day. Really like the little image of the Monitor Point on the most recent Trackmix firmware. But changing it twice a day on a bunch of cameras is a task I'd like to eliminate on our Trackmix's and RLC-823/523's.Thank you!
@user_651490629161069_651490629161069 Absolutely good suggestion. Perhaps multiple monitoring points under the control of a schedule.
@user_651490629161069_651490629161069 I just sent in a suggestion for this (9/25/2023) — hopefully they can implement this! Also would be nice to be able to create separate masks for each monitor point.
I 2nd this.
Indeed, very important missing feature, as well as the automatic detection during patrol and a scheduling for patrols.
Give preset points start times. Would like to have the camera monitor different locations at different times of the day. Example: Parking lot at night, entry door during the day.
