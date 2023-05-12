Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
When I launch it I get a bunch of Java exceptions for background.js.I reverted to an old version and that still works.
@john_54770793298 you may need to uninstall the old version before installing the new. mine doubled up and I had 2 clients, so had to remove old
@big_ted Hi, I've got the same error. Uninstal previous version doesn't work for me, so I've removed all of them and instal the old one v8.8.4.
I am now having issues after the newest updates. I have uninstalled numerous time and still does this everytime. Even tried a fresh profile. Help.
These are the errors I'm getting too.
This is happening to me too. Trying to download the app/client for the first time for initial setup of two cameras and I can't get past the first step of downloading the software! It just comes up with: 'A Javascript error occurred in the main process' followed by a load of errors. Please help! I really need to get these cameras up and running by Monday! I'm trying to download the software on Windows 7 on two Acer Aspire Switch 10V.Thanks.
I also have the same issue I went back to old version until this is resolved
Same here. It's not about 2 clients..I have just purchased a brand new mini PC running Windows 11 pro. I've downloaded the new Reolink update and am having the same JavaScript issues as everyone else here.I uninstalled the new updated version and installed an earlier version. This works perfect for me.I'm guessing that the newer updated version coding is corrupt or had not been tested before being ready for us to download.In Effect. The newer version DOES NOT work. Keep using the older version and DO NOT upgrade whatever you do until this has been addressed by Reolink
@dave_428837158768874 I have a question pls. Did you install this under your account or for everyone? Can you uninstall it and install it (as administrator) for everyone so that it will be under Program Files? Java error 126 mostly indicates that Win is not finding the dll libraries. Did you try to install 8.10.4 as an admin?
@joseph_1979 Like I said. Brand new (out of the box) mini computer running Win Pro 11.Tried both. Myself and all users. Same Java error for both on the newest version.Uninstalled it and immediately installed an earlier version (for everyone) which works fine.When starting program I decline to update to newer version and continue to use the older version.Hope this helpsDaveEdit...Same issue happened on my 11 year old windows 10 PC with the Java error too.Needed a new PC anyways hence trying it on my new PC which yielded the same result as my old Win 10 PC
Is this going to get addressed? I wasted 2 hours trying to figure out the problem. When will a new release be made available? How will we be notified?
Reolink TeamI just installed 8.10.3 on a fresh Windows 10 install for "All Users" with no prior software loaded. JAVA CRASH!Uninstalled everything and went back to 8.8.5, works PERFECTLY now.PLEASE fix this issue.Thanks
I have had the same problem since there came a new update - about a week ago or so.I have tried to update a few times, same error.Today I updated from inside the client, in "About Reolink" that worked, it's now v8.10.4.I hope it will help all of you.
Are there any news?I am new here and tryed to install the latest version 8.12.1 I guess - and get permanetly the javascript error after installation.
@user_749600345792662_749600345792662 I guess you didn't install the DirectX redist right? If you are able to view the cameras and have no issue just ignore it until this is fixed in the coming update. If there are issues then downgrade to 8.11.0
@joseph_1979 That's right, I didn't install any DirectX update. Client-version 8.12.1 dont't work with the javascript error after installation when trying to open - so I am not able to view anything. Version 8.8.5 works. That's it...Do anybody knows when that will be fixed or when the next update is coming?
