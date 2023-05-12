Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It is very slow when switching from live view to recording and back.
In the recording screen everything remains black until you start watching something and not like before when you saw the last viewed recording.
In the morning I opened the Reolink application on the PC. At that moment a window appeared. Are you installing the new update version?Since then I've been trying and I can't see anything on the camera. The above error message appears, even if I reinstalled the app. I have a little more and I'm reinstalling windows. I did everything possible. Because of an insufficiently tested update, I lost a whole day and still haven't solved it! I have another Imou camera, with another application, which works perfectly. It's not a computer problem. The problem is with the Reolink application! What a pity, it worked very well before.
Snapshots did not work correctly for me. The bottom of each was filled with distortion of some sort. Went back to 8.8.5 and snapshots work correctly again.
I have installed 8.10.3 and now I can't see all my cemeras on the same screen as it is stuck to 4 cameras. Did everything nothing works. It worked fine before the update.
@benharper606_660960116556565 uninstall both old and new version, then reinstall. the new version doesnt replace the old. Mine has the option to view 1 up to 36 cameras at once
This latest update has made my system crash and BRICKED my NVR. When I launch the app on Windows 10, I get a long list of JAVA errors. WTF? I can't use my cameras
@dwdrum_518877324853453 it could be a corrupted dll library when you were installing the client. Can you try to re-install it? Note that the new client is 64 bit while the other clients were 32 bit. The 32 bit client is still there but if you ran it there will be no cameras. So if you have it re-install it.
@joseph_1979 Yes i had 2 installed clients. after I uninstalled the old version 8.10 works great. running win10 and have no issues with loading or speed. so far...I did also have to re add my cameras, but that was coming from a Beta version
Yes please !!! I am extremely disappointed with this update. I have multiple monitors and until this update been able to open the program and drag the window to the secondary monitor and snap it to the top to fill the monitor. That is gone. 6 of 9 cameras need to now be told what the password is manually 1 by 1. This is an absolute brand changing issue. Now for the worst part, it takes about 10 minutes from opening the program until I see any cameras feed. Absolute disastrous update in my view! was any testing even performed?WHERE DID THE PTZ CONTROL GO !!!!! GET IT TOGETHER !!!
@str1d3r_316499268088055The 'update' is absolutely absurd and obviously wasn't tested.Reolink ought to get their senior office boy to write their software, instead of the junior one that obviously does so at the present!I'd never have bought Reolink cameras if I then knew that I'd get a series of buggy client programs foisted on me!Jim
Here is a link to 8.8.5 if that helps to roll your version backhttps://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.8.5.exe
@user_694180074676378_694180074676378 Thankyou. After weeks of issues, all back to normal. Now to block future update requests!
@boulay_541718578393270 Blocking this blocks update checks for me, no more prompt to update app on boot: home-cdn.reolink.us
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!