Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
When I try to change the stream on my RLC-823A to Clear, I receive an error message as shown below...Current device won't support video streaming in clear onde. Now it is streaming in other mode.Any help please
@rob-bacon_109652065468548 Hi Rob, current WebGUI doesn't support H.265 video codec, which is why you cannot view the 823A camera in clear mode. Our team is working on the improvement now. You may use the desktop client to access the camera and use clear stream. Hope this helps.
@rob-bacon_109652065468548 It seems that H.265 is not supported on the current Webui. I never came across as I normally use their clients.
I'm using Edge which has support H.265 (needs to be enabled, HTML5test reports H.265) - however, it's still reporting an error. Is there a work around to get the web player?
@externalfacingalias_549955653959832 I am sorry that the only workaround is to use the desktop client. Though some of the web browsers support H.265 now, we don't plan to enable h.265 vidoe codec on our webUI very soon. That's why you still get an error when trying to stream video in H.265 codec via a web browser. Hope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz What is the "desktop client"? Or do you have solved the problem with the webgui now?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!