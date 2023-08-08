Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
This is a feature request to improve the notification settings for cameras and doorbells:
These all seem very basic and exist on other products so I'm a bit surprised they are still missing. Thanks!
@user_722475361472675_722475361472675 Hello there, thank you a lot for the detailed suggestions. We will add a distinguishable sound for visitor(actual doorbell) when someone presses the doorbell button in next app verison 4.40. This will help you distinguish the visitor notifications from other movements.Also, we are working on the improvement of the scene mode, which will be helpful for notification schedule customization. When the improved version is released, we will let you know.
@reolink-lorenz - Is there any update on this please?
