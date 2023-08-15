Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I do not seem to have the Quick Reply option on my POE door bell, either on the IOS App or Windows desktop.Any ideas please?
@reo_366300808405168 May I know if you are running the latest firmware on your NVR? If not, you may find and download the latest firmware for your NVR here: https://reolink.club/3OdJtYAAfter the upgrade, you shall find the quick reply settings as below.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/11613139933465/
@reolink-lorenz I've updated to the latest firmware on my NVR as suggested. This update now gives the 'Quick Reply' option on my Doorbell POE camera, but the NVR firmware update removed the camera info tab on the client app, and I'm not able to update the firmware of my camera's now from my client app as it says the file is an incorrect format even though it is the .PAK file downloaded for that camera.
Have you tried checking for any available updates for the IOS App or Windows desktop?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!