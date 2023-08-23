Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Besides DirectX bug, In a 4 camera window I've had 3 windows now not connecting for up to 5 minutes. One connects immediately all the time. When the others finally connect, the video is choppy and not real time, like there is router connection issue. I've never had this and it only started with the client update. I connect real time using my android phone, both wifi and cell. I also connect on an old laptop with an old version of the client just fine. I also loaded v7.2.2.33+x64 from the Reolink site running in parallel on same laptop with v8.12.1 and it works fine.
@pmtrebs_519797135175835 Started for us yesterday, half our cameras shows "Not Connected" or "Failed" while the others are fine. The ones with the issue eventually come "Connected" but will drop in a few minutes. The newer the client the worse it gets.
@pmtrebs_519797135175835 see my post about dropping back. Just posted today aug 23,,2023
I am also having connection issues with 8.12.1 that I've never had before. It is taking many minutes to connect to any of my cameras.The app on my iphone connects immediately and is working fine.Connection issues started with 8.12.1 update.
@johnk_400305129197776 see my post about dropping back. Just posted today aug 23,,2023
After reading your post issues with V12.1 I found I had the same issues. I dropped back to a previous desktop client version (reolink_setup_8.8.5.exe) with success and now the issues are gone and my cameras connect to the desktop client quickly. I am on windows 11. I found the older version in my windows download directory where I had downloaded the older version several months ago. Glad I did not delete the old version install software. This worked for me. Also I turned off "automatic updates".
@south-gene-reo_510645004251348 I am on v8.12.1 and when I run the client on Win 10 the WIFI cameras connect immediately. From the trace I see that the it took 0.36s to connect to E1 OD Pro while in case of the TrackMix WIFI it took 0.38s.
@joseph_1979 I have 15 cameras that show offline, however, they are working as I can see them streaming on YouTube I also have 10 others that are showing up and 2 that are intermittent only on this client that just started yesterday. I can see all of them on the 8.8.5 client. So it is a ReoLink issue once again...
It is an issue with the 8.12.1 Client, the older clients work fine. Why doesn't ReoLink ever comment on these posts?
@railfan-arizona_485965826351268 I changed to Reolink camers because of the app and client software. The cameras, while a bit higher in price, are just as good as others. Each client upgrade has been a bit more buggy than the previous. Reolink has no way to let them know about issues so they can fix them.
@pmtrebs_519797135175835 - It must be their server. 8.8.5 having issues now too.
Same problem here. 8103, 8110 and 8121 got progressively worse, taking minutes to connect to my four cameras. I rolled back to 885, and cameras connect immediatly.
@user_587919500296214_587919500296214 Win 10 or 11? PC running client is on the same network as cameras? 8.8.5 is a 32 bit client while 8.1X.Y is 64 bit.
Having the same issue, this needs to be fixed asap. A firmware should not have a bug like this in a final release build. That's terrible Reolink..
Support recommended 8.8.5, however, issue still persists. All cameras that are on the Local Network are fine, it is the cameras that I need to communicate over the WAN. Another thing I noticed, I have cameras in different states, and the only one that connects from a WAN perspective is in Stockton, CA. Others don't connect right away but will do in about 5 minutes and then DROP once in awhile. Android and Apple Apps work fine. WireShark only shows up where it is communicating with Stockton, others don't show.ReoLink SHOULD be testing more before releasing updates. Since after 8.8.5, things have gotten worse. Even Firmware is not as good as it used to be, pushing out updates without Release Notes and Support does not even have those notes!
@railfan-arizona_485965826351268 So the P2P Relay servers (provided by AWS/Azure) are not being updated with the cameras IPs since it is also happening with 8.8.5. Stockton may be using a different P2P server and the camera is constantly sending the HB packets. Can you ask someone to power off/on one of the cameras and check again? They need to listen to us, the genuine customers. The application is not that massive (like a mobile network which requires a full 12 months of intensive testing :)), just set a test list and voila'.
@joseph_1979 - I will try that.Thanks!
Been dealing with ReoLink Support via Email and here and finally after all the troubleshooting, it is being sent to the Senior Support Team for assistance.
@railfan-arizona_485965826351268 I presume that you have the same cameras at Stockton and at the other districts. Which models if I may ask? And from Android you are able to connect to all cams right? And before upgrading to v8.12.1 you were working without any issue. Did you try to install the client on another PC and add the cameras again? A wireshark trace shall help to determine whether there is any response from the camera.
@alessio-ale_307130782011555 I am running v8.12.1 since it has been released and have no issue to monitor 8 WIFI Reolink cameras. However, I do not know its behaviour when the number of cameras increase to 15 or more. Have you contacted Reolink support?
after some searching I found a solution; but it still takes some time to see the live view Installation path for DirectX Redist (June 2010) | Reolink Communityhope this works for all
i have a RLN8-410-E with connection issues after instaling 8.12.1 its acts like it don't exist. im on Win 11, this version reolink_setup_8.8.5 connects just fine... had to downgrade to get my cams back..Edit.><><Look like directx_Jun2010_redist did fix it for me.i can see my spider webs again. yay..
@ecri_153017360044193 The programmers programming the Windows client used old DirectX9 libraries and this has caused issues with video. I did mention this in my replies to members.
@ecri_153017360044193 After waiting patiently for a response here from Reolink on what they are doing to address these issues with v8.12.1, I too have downgraded to a less problematic version as no response seems to be forthcoming. For me that is v8.11.0. Will wait for a new release that has been beta tested (or bleeding edge forum member reviews/comments if it goes straight to general release) before attempting an upgrade again.
I've had to downgrade to version 8.8.5 and reinstall all the cameras and reolink drive. It appears to be working fine.Download here - https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/
@ed-rose_302491570749685 thank's it work for me
