Hello, In Reolink android app, when using the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Playback button is so hidden that it is impossible to tap it. Thia leads to situation that I can only watch the playback in the outer screen. Even when I start the playback on the outer screen and then open the fold then the Playback is interrupted.Any chance that you could scale the app so that the Playback button would be visible in the inner big screen of the galaxy z fold 5?
Same issue on my Galaxy Z Fold 4. The app really needs to be improved for foldable phones.Please Reolink, do something about this !!!
@user_588106575564907_588106575564907 Please submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
Same issue, as I also have a Z Fold 5; I also submitted a support ticket. Sounds like it's currently not supported, but wondering how many foldable owners have to complain, before it's a big enough deal to tap a dev on the shoulder to fix this??
@toddyfraz_704638671663269 I also raised a case with Reolink on this. I have the Pack Duration set for 60 minutes on my RLN36, so when I go into Playback, I'm able to select the hour from the day, but there is no way to filter the results to show only vehicle motion, or only person motion like there is on the Windows app. It would make reviewing the footage much easier by filtering the results to only show the type of motion I'm interested in.
