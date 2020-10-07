Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello:for development: it should be supported to run 2 or 3 screen simultaneously when having more than e.g. 4 cams installed.it would be better to watch each 4 cams on 2 screens rather then 8 cams on one screen and leave a second screen empty.this would be also an advantage to reolink image / competitors...
i´m sorry for the misleading descriptions: i meant that multiple monitors / displays have to be supported to enlarge cam´s screens. (on PC/Mac Software´s)
You mean 4 cameras are displaying on a Mac/PC Client, at the sam time, other 4 cameras are displaying on another Mac/ CLient Client?
hello cynthia - no i dont mean 4 cams on 1 display - i mean e.8. 8 cams on 2 undpendent displays: check below pls: ( i already aligne with Arielle )i´m not talking on NVRsI´m talking about PC/MAc client software.i run 2 monitors on my PC Windowsi have 9 cams installed on my NVR which i can access/view on my PC/mobile... clearBut:Yes, i can choose 9 cams being displayed on one monitor, i can select 1 cam full-screen, whatever.I want to have the functionality to use BOTH of my monitors same time;means i want to view e.g. 4 cams on monitor 1 and the other 5 cams on monitor 2then the 9 gets bigger than viewing 9 cams on only 1 monitorI dont want to leave one monitor empty because reolink doesnt support split/Screen mode like this: https://www.steinberg.net/forums/download/file.php?id=9026i hope now its clear what i mean kR Tom
@defcon_274148371144872 I know this is super old at this point but what you can do is with windows is run the program again as another user on the PC.What I did was just create another user called camera on the computer. Go into Computer Management and Users and Account and create a new user in there. I just made one called CamThen hold shift on the keyboard and right click on the Reolink client application icon. Then click Run as Another User. If you are on Windows 11 click More Options at the bottom first. It will prompt for a username and password. Put in what you just created for your user account and Reolink will open in another window. You will have to re add your NVR and everything since it will be new for that user account. Then just drag your window over and you have it spread across two screens.hope this helps someone!
@user_635347307270165_635347307270165 I never. Ever. Ever. reply to forums. But this is a fantastic workaround. Thank you for your input.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!