I am using windows 10 with the latest client to connect to my PoE cameras (which are in a remote location). Camera work fine - I can tell by using android reolink app (via wifi, so phone and computer use same internet connection) which works just fine. But windows client has some kind of problems. It takes way too long to establish connection. Sometimes it even says it the camera is disconnected, but then it finally loads image and camera can be operated. I tried to revert the app to previous version but this did not help. I have not made changes to windows system and every software works just fine and internet is fast enough (80/25 mbit/s connection). Anyway, this behavior started to occur just few weeks ago, maybe late August / early September. Does anyone else have these connection problems? Previously the camera connection was instant upon opening the windows client, now it takes maybe 10-15 seconds.
@vigy_591093180735512 Have you tried switching from Playback to Live View? Live view for me, when I open the desktop app, is always black (this has been happening since the last update) but when I press Playback and then go back to Live View then the window loads normally.
@p0zeta20_671917366853819 tried, does not work. still loads way too long...
HelloYes, I am having same problem.Camera's fail to load on Version 8.12.1, nothing I do or change will make live or play back feed visible from the 4 POE Camera's on Windows 10.NVR and Camera's are fully working, as is Android App.Have rebooted twice and it makes no difference.Why is this happening
Same exact problem and time when it began. I had been using version 8.8.5 since it came out this spring and worked perfectly until a month or so ago. Of course I've tried 8.12 on several of my computers and that didn't work either. On my main machine I can't even install it without errors. iMac works fine, Android works perfectly, only Windows version takes a couple min to log in and often has to be stopped and started again just to get it to run but still after a minute or two. ONCE it connects to all my cams they work like they should...all but instantly from one to the next. As I mentioned other platforms work fine. Reolink doesn't have a fix either! Used to work great!!!
Same problem here. Reolink Windows client used to work great. 40+ Reolink PoE cameras connected to six remote Reolink NVRs. The cameras (live, not playback) used to come up within 30 seconds. Now it takes several minutes at least. The NVRs load VERY SLOWLY. No changes on my end. No changes to the remote NVRs. Most of the remote NVRs are directly connected to the internet router. All high-speed internet. Clients on the latest W11. There is something wrong with Reolink and it's not getting enough attention.
I contacted the support team, and they are aware of the problem, but there is no ETA for a fix. I have six NVRS and close to a hundred cameras, and it used to take less than 10 seconds to connect to them. Now it takes over two minutes. I switched back to an older version (8.8.5) of the PC client, and that helped a little bit.
Same issue although my other cameras E1 and Lumas connect no problem. My 511 had the same issue and when I updated its Firmware it completely killed the camera. Corresponding with Reollink on that but they will prob say out of warranty so tough luck. Another 511 of mine died this summer as well but I was 2 weeks past the 2 year warranty and Reolink would not do a thing. Staring to second guess their products
@user_751656139354360_751656139354360 I have RLC511WA running fw v3.1.0.989_22051909 and never had any issue. Recent Windows clients are taking some seconds to connect to the camera. This has been confirmed by a number of customers. I guess the last robust client was the 8.8.4. I would certainly email Reolink support for the RLC511.
Same here, got 8.14 today, and now its just black screen. The doorbell camera works, but my 6 other cameras just show black, can't open the settings for them or anything. What's up Reolink?It says connected, but clearly i can't do anything or see the images.
@roger_338406533693591 You may not have the DirectX dll libraries used in the development of the client. Try installing the DirectX redist (June 2010)....yes old dlls. Try it. It won't harm your system as these are added to the DirectX11.
Yes, now I face the same issue with v8.14.0 desktop app. Mobile app works fine but desktop takes like 30-1 minute for a camera to show up. Definitely is a problem for all users.
