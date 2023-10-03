Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just purchased the panoramic fisheye model as it was advertised as being ONVIF compliant. I also have two Reolink E1 Pro cameras that are ONVIF compliant so I had no concerns when buying the FE-P.However... while my Lu[censored]iot NVR can connect to the FE-P and stream video just fine, as soon as the camera detect movement instead of signaling the movement to the NVR, it causes the video to *not* being recorded by the NVR. Whenever this happens, I can still view the video just fine using the Reolink apps, it's just that there seems to be an issue with ONVIF.The camera is running firmware v3.0.0.1901_23032202, and when doing a check for new firmware, the camera reports it's runnign the latest.HOWEVER...When checking the official onvif website www[.]onvif[.]org/conformant-products to see if the camera is indeed certified... it turns out that the certification only applies to a new firmware (v3.0.0.1987_23041503) that is not publicly available.Can reolink please make that firmware available to see if it resolves the issue with the detection causing the NVR to stop recording? The FE-P model does not even appear in the list of available cameras on the firmware download page...
@user_743987364598005_743987364598005 The download center is not up to date and I suggest you that every quarter you email support to check if there is a new fw. The auto upgrade is not yet deployed on most of the cameras.
@user_743987364598005_743987364598005 However, some manufacturers maybe not willing to offer thisIpc compatible software.
I have the EXACT same problem. Reolink sells the FE-P camera on their website. But there is no model listet in the download center section. Auto-Update and manual update inside the reolink app says, that the firmware is the newest. But it is obviously not!
@batimat_sbg_703519512260759 You need to go to Reolink Download Center and check the firmware. The one added in the cameras is not working.
