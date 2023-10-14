Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi the motion mark seems to around parked cars is this normal or do I have the sensitivity to highmany thankscant find much about how this works
@markarron9_504005354344625 i get it around cars, push bikes and chairs. Its a Beta so guess they still ironing out the kinks...
@markarron9_504005354344625 The motion tagging has been implemented at application level and subsequently it will not correctly identify what has triggered the camera. This should have been implemented at source. And why at high resolution and only for live view?
Ok thanks for clearing this up
@markarron9_504005354344625 I do not accept that a box around a stationary automobile that is parked across the street can be a "Motion Mark".
