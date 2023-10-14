Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Please, the next version of the Windows client, in addition to being perfectly functional, I hope that you finally decide to implement the choice of live view quality and that this remains stored and not as happens now which always switches to low. I hope because despite the countless requests and reports from Reolink customers, you don't seem to care about these requests. I don't think it's difficult, in this way the choice of the type of quality will be up to the customer and not, as happens now, a choice imposed by Reolink.Thanks in advanceKindly RegardsMarco
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 My latest Windows client (Windows 11 Pro) adjusts himself to the highest possible resolution of the monitor and keeps that stored. You might have to disable stopping cookies for Reolink...
