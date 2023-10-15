Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
This has been asked many times and still needs to be asked again.Can Reolink please put in a process for the firmware update/download page to be update with the latest firmwares (and preferably previous versions)as this is creating massive confusion as to what the latest versions are. Ive got cameras that have been updated 2 or 3 times via updates beingemailed on request and the versions differ drastically to what is on the site. This would also save many of the customer complaints on all media platforms.I have also send this request into support numerous times too.
@big_ted I wrote to senior support and so far no action has been taken. All their websites, documentation and APIs have to be constantly updated and available to their customers. This will definitely offload emails from support. For instance every 2 to 3 months I ask for any newer firmware for each model. They need to act quickly and efficiently in every aspect.
