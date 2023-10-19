Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey Reolinkers!Our new App now compatible with folding screen devices and has features optimizations!Download now on Google Play and the App Store for a better experience.Note: The App adopts a grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Simply meaning that it takes some time to arrive in your app store.What's new:1. Compatible with folding screen devices (Android version only)We heard that many users were looking for improvements on foldable devices, so we made it! Plus, we'll keep enhancing the App UI for foldable devices.2. Add device disconnection helpSupport reporting issues when camera is not connected.3. Auto-save the last display setting for the Fisheye cameraLiveview/ Playback on Fisheye camera remains the last-time display mode setting.4. Optimize cloud video filtering interfaceSupport select dates directly when filtering cloud recordings, without the need to click "Specific Time" first.5. Add APP upgrade promptAn upgrade prompt will pop up when a new version of the app is detected.Keep sharing your thoughts and questions about this upgrade. Thanks!
@reolinkshayla my thoughts on this new version of the app for Android is:
removed this app from playstore and add older version before this version NOW!!
@reolinkshayla I discovered 2 bugs on the android application. The first concerns the email sending setting. The sender name field is not present (very important if you have multiple cameras to better distinguish the emails received) and the other is the impossibility of deleting the timelapse from the appropriate section of the app. The only system that works is formatting the micro SD. My app version is 4.41.0.4.2023
Clay246chris
Since the last update the sound cuts out and the video stops, the app does not work. please review this app or how to revert to old version.Android 13 Galaxy Active 3RLC-410 5MP x4
Unable to view in portrait, and unable to select different motion types, ie cars, people etc.
On the Reolink Doorbell there still doesn't seem to be an option to have a separate notification tone when someone presses the doorbell button, or even better receive a video call.....are there any plans to add something soon as the doorbell is almost useless despite being a great bit of hardware.
@tonyht They were working on providing a different tone for the push message notification when the button is pressed. But didn't hear anything. However, the best option is to originate a call as being done by their competitor
@tonyht and probably never will as reolink doesn't know what they are doing. this feature was said to be in 4.40 yet it wasn't. they keep promising so new buyers dont return b4 30 days. then after the promise and nothing and want to get refund they use the excuse of sorry past 30 days.
Hi,Since last updated in iOS, I get a beta option call "Mouvement Indication" that indicate what object move.Seems to be enabled only in one of my two cameras on RLC823ADid you see the same thing ?
@drealine_329342379503810 It takes some time for the application to show Motion Mark on all the cameras. This happened to me on my Android appl. Maybe you can delete it and add it through UID. Have no idea what's the condition implemented on their application to add this feature for the camera.
Since this update not able to watch playback in portrait version on my Samsung tablet, very annoying.
