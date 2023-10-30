Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Re: Camera dissapers on latest client for windowsHave just dowloaded the latest Reolink cient(v 8.14.0 - October 25, 2023) for Windows and I am experiesing the same camera dissapearing and doubling up issue as the previous version.Now using an old version (v8.2.6.0 - 2021) that seems to work, slower but ok. Any suggestions?
@koach_401182455079094 Try to add it using its UID. I too have issues with v8.14.0 where the control icons are not visible. I revert back to v8.12.1 while they are investigating.
@joseph_1979 I have tried the UID method but same thing is happening
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!