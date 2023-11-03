Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi Reolink team and community.I have Model 811 (5x Optical) Bullet cameras installed. I have selected on each of these cameras a "Non Detection Zone" to avoid notifications that I dont want to receive, for example a car driving across the street or a person walking on the street.But for some reason these are not working, if I want to go to playback events, they are bringing me everything that happens in those Non-Detection Zones.Also the filtering for person is not that good. I have to choose to filter all motions in order to playback if there was someone inside my detection zones; but I have to scroll thru many unwanted detection.Can you please advise.
@erda_752207801675934 Try to untag any motion from recording/email (if you use it) and push notification (if you use it). Leave only AI detection.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!