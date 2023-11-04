Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Reolink needs a "Snooze Notification" button option. My last camera system had this feature and didn't realize it wasn't something every other system offered. It seemed obvious to have and was so helpful. My landscapers, pool man, and personal yard activities sends dozens of unwanted notifications. The other people receiving them don't like it either! Providing a simple snooze notifications button with times like 15 mins, 30 mins or an 1 hour would make everything right. Come on Reolink, make this happen.
@doug_752101354516718 Uh we have been asking this for quite some time. We asked for status, schedule and more settings on the Scene Mode. This is on the application and doesn't entail any changes in the firmware. At least on Android and IoS. Hope we see this implemented.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!