Hi guys,I have noticed that a new firmware for E1 Outdoor hardware IPC_566SD85MP has been released recently. That's nice, but what about the older hardware version IPC_523SD8? Do you plan do update this modell as well? It still suffers the same problems like the ones that have been fixed for the newer model (like unreliable auto tracking etc.).Thanks.
The lastest firmware for IPC_523SD8 is v3.1.0.1643_23041100. If you don't have this fw then please submit your request to support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@joseph_1979 Thank you, Joseph.
