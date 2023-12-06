Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How do I know if I the most up to date firmware for my cameras and NVR?
@greg_765217682145441 Check the version of the clients and the fw of your units from https://reolink.com/si/download-center/
@greg_765217682145441 you can also email support and if there is a newer firmware available they will email it to you or push it through to your client/app.
Start by recording the camera information from the Client "Info" item.Then, select the "Support" link at the top of this page. Then select "Download Center".Use the menu to identify the specific camera model and the hardware components, and the available software versions will be displayed.Eventually a link comes up to Download the firmware (and shows the date it was released).
