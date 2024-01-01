Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi dear friends,May the new year bring you security, joy, and countless memorable moments captured by Reolink cameras. Wishing you a fantastic 2024!
@reolinkshayla Thanks for the support and the great products. We sometimes criticize some functionalities or malfunctions but we do it for you to improve and provide better quality products. Nothing is perfect in this world including ourselves :). Wishing you, your team and your families a healthy, joyful and successful 2024.
@joseph_1979 but what have they done to improve their current issues with current products other then making them worse and even their apps on all platform's worse?? just seems like they dont care and and only care about pushing more products that will again not get support just like current products dont get support. and the proof of what I said above is (2018 was asked to have IFTTT support and in December 2018 was told it will be available in 2019 and here we are in 2024 and still no support for IFTTT)
