Hi AllI am realy fed up with the reolink software on my pc !!!!!. For some reason the program started crashing and closing randomly and now constantly every 2 +-min .I have installed it on another pc and same issue. #No the pc`s are not going to sleep mode,wifi bandwith is @4oo Mbs dedicated to the cameras on a 1Gbs line for 6 cameras(way overkill),Yes I am running the latest software, ect ect ect!! Not a noob to this and know how this should be opperating. there is a serios flaw in the last update for local recording full time(Not set to motion), 4 terra hd dedicated to it.I am at the end of the rope and seriosly considering just canning the whole system all together and start posting my honnest oppinion as reviews of this product.
@leonard-eagleton_249733963833481 join the club. Reolink is the worst Chinese manufacturer for security cameras. you would think they wouldn't be considering the fact that china is basically the hub of manufacturing. (guess when china stole ideas from companies they stole from a company that didn't know what they were doing)
@leonard-eagleton_249733963833481 What version are you trying to use? I have 8.8.5 on my W7 pc and it works flawlessly afaict. I tried to update some (many?) months ago and it didn't work at all so I dropped-back to 8.8.5.
My experience differs. Have run Reolink Windows Clients on Windows 10 and Windows 11 with no issues. Do not have NVR. All cameras are independent, connected with both WiFi and Ethernet. Some RLC, some battery. Have sent questions to Reolink support and received responses. Have not needed to use the newest support mechanisms.
@crimp-on_62210811129 same here. Support always a*sisted when requested.
